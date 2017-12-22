Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan supports Vikas Gupta after he breaks down

Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan asks Vikas Gupta to stay strong after he got bullied by Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 has been high on the entertainment as well as 'drama' quotient right from the premiere. Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde entered the show together and began arguing even before they entered the house. Over a period of time, their equation improved and the two now have now almost become friends.

Speaking of equations inside the house, one of the most shocking changes was seen in Vikas and Hina's 'friendship'. The two were good friends when they entered the show but in the latest episode, Hina was seen making fun of Vikas' dress sense which moved the latter to tears. Joining her was Akash who even said that he will ensure Vikas cries once again when they (Akash and Vikas) are in the Kal Kothri together.

Standing up for Vikas is Gauahar Khan, who took to Twitter to express her support.

#VikasGupta stay strong... Jhund mein bully karte hain... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 22, 2017

Priyank Sharma, who was a friend to Vikas at the beginning also told Hina to behave herself. The entire incident occurred when Vikas wore a black shirt, trousers and formal boots. Hina trolled him by asking if he were going for a job interview which resulted in other inmates laughing and joking about Vikas' dress sense.