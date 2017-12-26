Bigg Boss 11: Ghar aaye Gharwale luxury budget task to add spice to the contest – Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Bigg Boss 11 have unveiled a new promo of the show which shows Vikas Gupta reading out Bigg Boss’s note to the contestants.

In the note, Bigg Boss informs the contestants about the new luxury budget task named Ghar Aaye Gharwale. In this task, the contestants – Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi – will have to impress their new padosis (reallife family members and friends of the contestants – Vikas’ mother, Puneesh’s girlfriend Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa’s brother, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Luv’s mother, Akash’s mother and Priyank’s mother) time and again to garner maximum points individually.

Watch the video embedded below:

Housemates get their luxury budget task for the week! Watch the Ghar Aaye Gharwalein task tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/sBqZ7Dw12T — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 26 December 2017

The task also involves a prize! Only the best performers will be allowed to meet their friends/relatives.

The first segment of the task would require each of the gharwales to cook a dish for their padosis. And the padosis are expected to unanimously vote for the tastiest dish. Who will win the first part of the task? We know Shilpa cooks well but will she be able to win hearts of the padosis?

Tonight’s episode will have the answer.