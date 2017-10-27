Bigg Boss 11: Love blossoming between Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Nagpal

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 has been high on drama ever since the premiere. Usually, it takes about a week or two for the arguments to begin and much more than that for the love affairs. However this time, everything happened rather quickly.

While the arguements began right from day 1, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were seen giving special attention to each other from the beginning of the second week itself.

The two were seen together after the lights were off, sitting on the couch, indulging in PDA and even giving quick pecks to each other on the cheek.

With time, their bonding has grown and in the episode aired on October 26, Puneesh was seen complaining that Bandgi didn't give him his 'Goodnight kiss'. Bandgi also leaves no stone unturned in showing her affection as she asks Puneesh to gently stroke her head, a gesture that can be termed as too cute!

But are things really getting serious between the two? Or is it just for the cameras? Only time shall tell.

Bandgi also has (or had) a boyfriend - Dennis Nagpal - who recently broke up with her owing to her growing closeness with Puneesh. While Bandgi is still unaware of the fact, we can only hope that things work out for the best!