Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi looks exactly like young Salman Khan in this pic

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 commoner contestant Luv Tyagi has been nominated for evictions along with Priyank Sharma this week. His co-inmates feel he is not competent enough to play the contest but the young handsome man has garnered a sizeable fan following. Despite being comparatively less active than the rest of the inmates in the house, Luv has succeeded in securing votes even after 12 weeks.

Luv has quite an impressive fan following. A fan of his shared a collage of Luv Tyagi and young Salman Khan's pics. And on seeing it you will realise Luv resembles the Bollywood superstar in more ways than one – be it his body language or his beautifully crafted physique or his big dreamy eyes - the young man is the spitting image of the Bollywood superstar.

Check out the following pic:

Luv’s good looks and charming personality have wowed female fans of Bigg Boss. Moreover, his non-controversial background makes him one of the strong favourites.

He shares a great bond with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma in the house of Bigg Boss. The best thing about him is that he has never badmouthed anyone in the house. He has conducted himself well so far and now that he has been nominated alongside his friend, we wonder what Hina’s reaction would be.

Will Luv succeed in garnering votes in his favour and escape nominations this week? Will he become the second commoner contestant to win the show after Manveer Gurjar?

Let’s wait and watch.