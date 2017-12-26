Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi's father shares video, urges fans to vote for son—Watch

New Delhi: The controversial reality game show 'Bigg Boss 11' is just a few weeks away from the grand finale and we are already thinking about the lul on television post that. Well, coming back to the show, this week Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi have been nominated.

This time two friends have been pitted against each other and it will be interesting to see who is able to sustain the pressure. Both have a decent amount of fan following on social media.

Luv Tyagi's father recently recorded a video and it was shared on the former's Twitter's handle. He mentioned how he liked everyone in the house and even talked about the kind of person Lyv is in real life. Luv's fans are trying their best to save him.

Luv Tyagi Father Voting Appeal guys please vote for #luvtyagi pic.twitter.com/h5p6dsgI2q — Luv Tyagi (@iamluvtyagi) December 26, 2017

Part 2 Luv Tyagi Father Voting Appeal guys please vote for #luvtyagi pic.twitter.com/9kIJJbSPOQ — Luv Tyagi (@iamluvtyagi) December 26, 2017

Out of all the contestants, Luv has been nominated the maximum number of times yet he always manages to crack the code and get saved. Call it sheer luck or fans' love—Luv Tyagi has been a winning hearts outside the house.

There are 7 contestants inside the house right now—Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

