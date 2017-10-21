Bigg Boss 11: No Eviction this weekend

New Delhi: All the Hina Khan, Luv Tyaagi, Sapna Chaudhary, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma fans can take a deep breath of relief as there will be no eviction this weekend on Bigg Boss 11. IndianExpress.com reports that the episodes aired on October 21 and October 22, will have no eviction as decided by the makers of the show.

A source told Indianexpress.com-

“On the occasion of Diwali, the makers wanted to spread happiness and thus decided that no one will get eliminated this week. The votes will be carried on next week and apart from the already nominated ones, new names will be added after the nomination procedure happens in Monday’s episode.”

Excited? Well you should be! Apart from no eviction, Weekend ka Vaar is bound to take the entertainment quotient of the show to new limits this time. This is because Dhinchak Pooja and Priyank Sharma will finally be making a wild card entry in the house.

Priyank Sharma entered the Bigg Boss house on the premiere but was told to get out of the house by an enraged Salman Khan after the former got violent in the Bigg Boss house. A lot of his fans protested saying that Priyank was right on his part and the makes have finally decided to listen to his fans and let Priyank enter the house again.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss updates!