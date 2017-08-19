close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 09:53
Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about this season
Pic Courtesy: @BiggBossNewz/Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has become synonymous with reality show 'Bigg Boss' over the years. His long association with the show as a perfect host has helped the audience connect with it.

Now, it is that time of the year when we wait for the buzz to kick-start about the fresh season of 'Bigg Boss'. So, a new promo of the show has been shared exclusively by Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors TV on Twitter.

In the promo, Salman can be seen watering the plants in his balcony indulging in a little banter with his aged neighbour. Next, another curious neighbour asks him about his wedding plans—taking a jibe at his personal life.

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 11': THIS TV actress confirmed as first contestant?
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 11': THIS TV actress confirmed as first contestant?

Salman in his own comic style tells her, had you been single, I would have married you. Going by the promo, the coming season promises to be a fun and quirky one. Also, the major hint happens to be the concept this time. Looks like it's going to be a neighbour thingy. May be the house will be divided into parts and the contestants will have to live like padosis.

Too much fun, right?

Bigg Boss 11Salman KhanBigg BossRaj Nayakreality showBigg Boss season 11

