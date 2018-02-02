Bigg Boss 11 reunion: Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma turn best of friends—Watch

New Delhi: Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta could never become friends during their stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house. In fact, they didn't see eye-to-eye and considered each other as arc rivals.

On numerous instances, the two were seen at loggerheads with each other in the show. And whenever the duo tried to connect with each other, something or the other stopped them from becoming friends.

However, now when the reality show has ended, the two rivals recently spent time together along with Hina's beau Rocky Jaiswal and another Bigg Boss contestant Priyank.

Hina recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which they are all posing before the camera.

Vikas also shared a photo with Hina and Priyank on Instagram and captioned it, "Jab We Met for the people who love us #Lostsouls #Hinaholics #Priyankans We have Fought , We have argued but we have each other's back #BB11 #Gharwale #Tom&Jerry #Positivity #Happiness Thanku @rockyj1 #KyaKheechiHai and Thanku for planning this get together"

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who also didn't get along with Hina, is apparently not interested in meeting Hina outside the side.

