Bigg Boss 11 reunion: Shilpa Shinde parties with Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra—Pics

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 kept the viewers entertained for good three months. The show ended on a high note with Shilpa Shinde winning the trophy leaving behind Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta.

After the show has ended, looks like Shilpa is on a party spree, meeting her friends and relatives. Recently, it was a BB 11 reunion of sorts, when she met Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra.

The trio which hit off inside the house has managed to keep their friendship intact outside as well. Both Bandgi and Puneesh shared the party pictures on their Instagram handles respectively.

Whenever we meet, we smile Shilpaaaaa A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Jan 28, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

Shilpa and Puneesh had a strong bond inside the house and the two supported each other. In fact, Puneesh was the only commoner who managed to remain in the top 4 slot where the rest of the three were television celebrities.

Every year, a bunch of people is locked inside the Bigg Boss house with no contact with the outside world. The reality show has been successfully hosted by superstar Salman Khan for past 8 years.