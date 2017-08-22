Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s cute antics in this behind-the-scenes video will leave you spellbound

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who has been a part of one of the most popular yet controversial reality shows- Bigg Boss – since the fourth season, is all set to make a splash on the small screen once again. He is gearing up for the eleventh season of the show and we just can’t wait for it to start.

A video of the making of one of the promos was shared by the makers of the show a few days ago. And we can see Salman talking about his expectations from his ‘padosi’! Wondering why? Well, the theme of this year’s edition is ‘padosi’ or neighbour.

Every neighbourhood in India has a unique story to tell. In fact the kind of relationship that neighbours in our country share in quite unique. And we are sure, this season will highlight the bitter-sweet relationship that neighbours share.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video here:

The names of participants haven’t been revealed it. But like the tenth season, the eleventh chapter of the show will see celebrities competing with commoners for the winner’s title.

Are you ready for some real fun?