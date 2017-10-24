Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan's luxurious chalet will make you envy his lifestyle - See pics

Oct 24, 2017
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SalmanKhanTzh

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting the season 11 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, surely knows how to live life king size. And, in order to prove the same, the 51-year-old actor recently took to Twitter to show his fans a glimpse of his luxurious private chalet on the sets of the controversial television show.

For the unversed, this is the area where the Bhaijaan of B-Town lives during the shoot of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes

Interestingly, it is not only loaded with plush facilities like a modern gym and a relaxing living area, but it also flaunts some huge oil paintings of Salman as well.

Don’t believe us? Well, see for yourself:

