Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta forcibly ‘kisses’ Akash Dadlani on his lips? Watch

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 is turning out to be a little too hot to handle. The eleventh season of the super-hit reality show hosted on weekends by superstar Salman Khan, is witnessing some of the ugliest fights between the inmates in the house. A new video has surfaced online and we can see Vikas getting a little too close to Aklash Dadlani.

A GIF loop clip and another video show Vikas almost ‘kissing’ Akash. However, it is not very clear if it was unintentional or done purposely. Also, we would like to give Vikas the benefit of doubt as it may not have been a ‘kiss’ per se.

We can see Akash, Arshi and Vikas in the Kaal Kothri while the rest of the inmates are sitting in the garden area. Akash instigates Vikas and the latter ends up getting physical with him.

When Vikas gets too close to Akash, the latter pushes him backward and then we can see the two pushing and pulling one another.

Watch the videos embedded below:

Will Salman Khan THROW vikas out of the house?

VIKAS AKASH #BiggBoss11 #BB11

Though it is still not clear what exactly happened, it is unbecoming of a person like Vikas to do anything so unruly like this.

What actually led to this ugly spat is something we will get to know after watching tonight’s episode. But will Salman reprimand Vikas this weekend?

So far, Vikas had always been within limits and has come across as the mastermind who plays his cards well. But now that he has sought of lost control, will he be able to get his acts right to continue playing the game?

Will Arshi and Shilpa still support him?

Let’s wait and watch.