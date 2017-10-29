Bigg Boss 11 Weekend ka Vaar: Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut question housemates, Jyoti Kumari gets eliminated

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 has been high on entertainment quotient ever since the premier.

The Weekend ka Vaar episode aired on October 29, 2017 showed us the three contestants chosen by the housemates as captaincy contenders. Team blue had won the luxury budget task and the members chose Luv, Bandgi and Jyoti as best perfomers to compete for captaincy.

Salman Khan talked to the housemates and questioned them about their captaincy contenders decision.

The highlight of the episode was when Mrs Bigg Boss (Gaurav Gera), dressed as Dhinchak Pooja! Salman addressed Mrs Bigg Boss as Dhinchak Dimpy and the latter composed a much entertaining rap.

After this, a task was given to the housemates in which each contestant was given an envelope. Inside the envelope was the name of a contestant of the house and the recipent of the envelope had to show certain banners to describe the person mentioned. The task of other housemates was to guess the name given in the envelope.

Bigg Boss season 10 contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi appeared and met Salman. Manu said that the commoners are trying their best to make a good impression while Lopa said that the commoners are giving the celebs a hard time.

The contestants inside the house were excited to see Lopa and Manu through television and the duo boosted their favourite contestant's confidence. After talking to their favourite contestants, Manu and Lopa gave some serious advice to some of the housemates and the duo told Sapna not to believe whatever she is told.

After this, Salman questioned Priyank about the way he talked about Arshi Khan's past on the show. Priyank had told Sapna to utter two words, Pune and Goa in front of Arshi which was a personal attack. After a long debate, Priyank apologised to Salman and said that anything like this won't be repeated.

Salman warned all the contestants and told them not to talk about anyone's personal life else he would 'throw the contestant out of the house.'

This week's Appy Fizz called of the week was Vikas Kumar and he told Akash that he should not take nominations lightly to which Mannu added that the caller of the week was right. Akash should try to save himself from nominations. Manu also told him that there's a thin line between confidence and over confidence.

Priyank got emotional after Salman pointed out his mistake and Hina and Vikas consoled him.

The captaincy task was launched according to which, the three captaincy contenders were tied to a ring. The contestants had to try and get the others out of the ring, without violence. Whoever managed to stay in the ring till the last would become the next captain of the house.

The episode ended with the departure of Jyoti from the house. With Jyoti out of the house, the captaincy competition is now between Bandgi and Luv.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss updates!