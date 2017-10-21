Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman questions Aakash; Arshi and Hina fight in the sultani akhada

Bigg Boss season 11 weekend ka vaar began with a task this time, the housemates had to rate themselves on a scale of 1-10 based on their popularity among the public. After all the housemates had cast their votes, the top five spots were occupied by Shilpa, Hina, Aakash, Sabhyasachi and Arshi. Soon after the task got over, Benafasha and Hina engaged in a war of words when the former was expressing her opinion in front of Jyoti.

After this, Salman Khan started questioning the housemates and asked them to resume the positions that had been decided.

Salman also talked about Vikas getting violent inside the house and said that the latter took 'action' as a part of the 'reaction'. Salman also talked to Aakash and questioned him regarding the wastage of food that was carried out in the task. Aakash had wasted four eggs during the luxury budget task to which Salman objected on the weekend ka vaar episode.

Hiten was praised for acting as a balanced element inside the house. Salman then said that according to the audience, Vikas and Jyoti, who were left out of the top ten spots should have been included. Also, Sabhyasachi and Benafsha were removed from the list. Luv was chosen by the housemates as the least entertaining contestant and he sat on the 'Saand Aasan'.

This week's Apppy Fizz caller of the week was Vaibhavi Tiwari and she asked Hiten about his wife Gauri Khan's advice which was be the leader. Vaibhavi also told Arshi that she enjoys when Arshi indulges in some 'Nok Jhonk' with Hiten to which Salman commented that the entire act looks innocent and not vulgar.

Arshi entered the Sultani akhaada for the third time in a row along with Hina. Arshi got extra violent during the game and Salman pointed that it was a game but it could be played in a better manner. Hina also went wrong when she reacted in a wrong way.

Since the game wasn't played in the spirit in the way it was meant to be played, the game was cancelled and nobody won the medal. After this, Arshi and Hina engaged in a war of words inside the house and the housemates had to calm the two down.



