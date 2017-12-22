Bigg Boss 11: When Arshi Khan’s father found a box of condoms in her cupboard

Mumbai: Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 11 Arshi Khan has a very scandalous past. Arshi, who has come across as the most manipulative participant of the season, has discussed some of the most private incidents from her life with her co-contestants. And she apparently spoke about an embarrassing moment while she was having a conversation with Vikas and Puneesh.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, in an unseen video published on Voot, Arshi can be seen talking about an episode when her father found a box of condoms in her cupboard.

Explaining how it unfolded, Arshi said her father had once visited her apartment in Mumbai. When she was out for some work, her father decided to clean her cupboard and that’s when he found ‘it’ (referring to the box with condoms). Arshi didn’t mention what ‘it’ was while talking to Vikas and Puneesh but it was evident what she was referring to because a friend of hers had spoken about the incident during an interview with International Business Times.

“I had to take the entire blame. Arshi Khan made me apologise to her father. I was not engaged but Arshi made me tell her father that I was and that the condoms actually were for my use with my boyfriend. As my boyfriend lives with his family, he gave the packet to me for safe keeping. This is what I was made to say by Arshi,” the report quoted Arshi’s friend, who is also a Bhojpuri actress as saying.

Despite controversies, Arshi has managed to stay in the house for so long. However, her equation with her co-inmates has changed with time and it has been very difficult to predict what she would do next.