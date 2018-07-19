हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel's video from Dus Ka Dum goes viral-Watch

'Dus Ka Dum' is based on popular international reality game show titled 'Power Of 10'. 

New Delhi: Television actress Shilpa Shinde is in a really happy space after winning the coveted reality show Bigg Boss 11.  Post her win, the actress appeared in various reality shows including Entertainment Ki Raat and  Jio Dhan Dhan-an IPL comedy show alongside Sunil Grover. Recently, the actress made an appearance in her favourite 'Salmanji' aka Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum with 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Karan Patel. A video from the show is doing the rounds on social media.

The video was shared by Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava on her Instagram handle, sharing it she wrote, "This guy and his One liners #DusKaDum ...Don't miss it... On @sonytvofficial on 22 july (sunday) at 8:30 pm.."

 

In the video, Karan and Shilpa can be seen shaking legs with Salman. While Karan looks dapper in his jacket, we just can't take our eyes off Shilpa Shinde who looks absolutely breathtaking in black.

'Dus Ka Dum' is based on popular international reality game show titled 'Power Of 10'. The show which first aired in 2008, saw two successful seasons which were hosted by Sallu Bhai.

Salman has successfully hosted the current season of the game show and entertained the viewers. His plays the money game with the contestants in his own style and that makes it worth a watch.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan appeared on the show to promote his upcoming venture 'Vishwapooram 2'. The film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Hindi and dubbed in Telugu. Kamal Haasan has written and directed the movie. It stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles.

Haasan and Pooja were seen as guests on Salman's show. Interestingly, Haasan hosted debut season of Bigg Boss Tamil. 
 

