Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Sabyasachi back to kitchen—See pics

New Delhi: One of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss had a terrific season 11. Not only were the contestants interesting enough but also the tasks made it a pleasant watch. TV's 'Bhabhiji' Shilpa Shinde won the game show while Hina Khan was the runner-up.

Bigg Boss 11 gave us some really memorable moments. Shilpa and another contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy spent almost all of their time cooking for the housemates. The kitchen looked like their second home.

Days after Bigg Boss 11 came to an end, Shilpa and Sabya met each other and guess where? Yes, again in the kitchen! Sabya took to Instagram and shared the pictures. We bet you will be delighted to check out the photos.

Shilpa was often cornered by other inmates for spending almost all of her time in the kitchen cooking food and not doing the tasks. However, she got massive support from the fans outside and a few contestants like Puneesh, Bandgi, who backed her big time.

Bigg Boss is based on the format of UK's Big Brother. A bunch of celebrities and commoners are locked inside the house with absolutely no contact with the outside world. Bigg Boss has been successfully hosted by superstar Salman Khan for last 8 years.