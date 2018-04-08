Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover's digital show to air on television

New Delhi: Comedian Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde's much-talked-about digital show 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' to premiere on Colors channel tonight. The show brings together television's favourite actors Sunil and Shilpa. The tri-weekly series was initially streamed by Jio on its app and now, the makers have decided to air it on television as well.

Colors COO Raj Nayak took to Twitter to announce the news.

“With Reliance having a stake in Viacom, the makers decided to air the show also on Colors. The initial response to Dhan Dhana Dhan has been a positive one and with comedy shows currently on air, Colors will also get to benefit from it. The series will air every weekend at 11 pm after Rising Stars and will give viewers a chance to lap up some hilarious gags and cricket insights. Once it starts rolling, the channel is also looking forward to put Dhan Dhana Dhana simultaneously on its platform, " an Indian Express report quoted a source as saying.

Post winning the reality show, Shilpa Shinde was excited to team up Sunil Grover for the cricket-based web-series in which he essays a character named Prof.LBW while she plays his on-screen wife, Googly Devi.

According to reports, Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who were once associated with Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show are the directors of the show.

It would be great to see Shilpa Shinde on television again!