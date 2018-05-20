Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde does 'Naagin dance' once again but this time with Sunil Grover-Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is on roll after winning the coveted reality show. After a sizzling dance performance with Sunil Grover, the actress has yet again managed to grab the eyeballs. A video of Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover re-creating Jeetendra, Reena Roy starrer song 'Tere Sang Pyaar Mein Nahin Todna' has gone viral on the social media.

Check out the hilarious yet entertaining dance performance by the stellar actors:

A post shared by shilpa shinde FC (@shilpaextradose) on May 19, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

In the video, Shilpa is seen doing the famous Naagin dance with Sunil Grover. However, this is not the first time the actress is seen doing something like this, the last time we saw her doing the 'Naagin' dance was in the finale program of Bigg Boss along with her 'colleague' and fellow-contestant Vikas Gupta. Both Shilpa and Vikas grooved to the famous Sridevi number 'Main Teri Dushman'.

Shilpa and Sunil recently set the temperature soaring with their sultry rain dance. They performed to Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Saason Ko Saanson Mein' from Hum Tum.

Post Bigg Boss season 11, there has been no looking back for the stellar actor.

On the work front, Shilpa has rubbed shoulders with the who's who of the cricket fraternity along with some Bollywood biggies on her show 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' alongside Sunil Grover that has been produced by Preeti Simoes, the creative brain behind 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.