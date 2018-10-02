Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde posts a heartfelt birthday wish for Hina Khan

New Delhi: In a first, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has finally let bygones be bygones and posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her arch-rival Hina Khan. She also shared a picture of them from their Bigg Boss days.

Taking to Twitter, Shilpa Shinde wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the most gorgeous girl I know @eyehinakhan.

I wish you remain the best Style Icon forever.."

This gesture by Shilpa has pleasantly surprised her and Hina's fans. Both of them were the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss 11 season but couldn't see each other eye to eye. They locked horns many times during their stay in the BB house but also stood for each other when they had to. Even when the show got over, their war of words didn't end.

However, now we can see that the two most talented actresses in the industry have finally buried their hatchet. And we might just see them working with each other in some Tv show.

Hina, who turned 31, celebrated her birthday with Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala. Her boyfriend had organised an extravagant terrace party for the style diva.

On the work front, Hina has bagged a major Balaji Telefilms project. If reports are to be trusted, Hina will essay the role of Komolika, an antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Neither Hina nor Ekta has confirmed the news but the viewers are hoping for a grand entry of Hina as Komolika in the show.

Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!