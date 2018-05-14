Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde says she really 'likes' Hina Khan

New Delhi: The famous contestants of Bigg Boss season 11 Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan's animosity seemed never-ending after their recent spat on Twitter due to an adult video link that Shilpa had posted. However, 'bhabhiji' seems to have let bygones be bygones with Hina Khan, at least that's what her recent tweet suggests.

A Shilpa Shinde fan had posted a video mocking Hina Khan on Twitter but that didn't go down well with Shilpa. Urging fandoms to bury the negativity, Shilpa wrote, "Life is really very short. Negativity Se Jyada fun dekho. I really like Hina. And now Bigg Boss is over so there is no point to fight.

Hina is doing great so it's my request to all fandom, rather than hating each other love your idol.

Lot’s of love to all."

Hina and Shilpa have never been on good terms inside the Bigg Boss house. The two recently locked horns after Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal slammed Shilpa for posting a link of a pornographic site. Hina too was quick to join in the conversation and accuse Shilpa of being irresponsible. However, Shilpa gave a befitting reply to all the people who were trolling her along with Hina Khan and her boyfriend.

On the work front, Hina Khan has a short film titled 'Smart Phone' in the pipeline while Shilpa Shinde is co-hosting a cricket-based comedy show with Sunil Grover titled 'Dhan Dhana Dhan'. The two recently raised the temperature with their scintillating dance performance in one of the episodes.