Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde sizzles in black in her latest photoshoot

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 was one of the most controversial seasons yet the most entertaining one. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai' actress Shilpa Shinde walked away with the trophy while another TV actress Hina Khan came second and producer Vikas Gupta grabbed the third spot.

While all the contestants got busy with something or the other, winner Shilpa Shinde is treating her fans with a new picture every day and needless to say, the pictures are nothing we have seen before.

In a recent picture shared by a celebrity photographer, Shilpa is seen wearing a black dress and the red lipstick just adds more glamour to her bold and beautiful avatar.

Here is the picture:

Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.beautiful @ShindeShilpaS pic.twitter.com/5x0FOXkjDg — Maya singh (@MayaFashionPho1) February 23, 2018

Shilpa Shinde who has been in the industry for over 15 years, was hugely praised for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' but it was her ouster from the show that gave her one of the reasons to be a part of Bigg Boss and prove her haters wrong.

Shilpa's love-hate relationship with fellow contestant Vikas Gupta was one of the high points of the Bigg Boss season 11. She even promised about working with Vikas again and since then the fans are desperately waiting to see them collaborate on a project again.