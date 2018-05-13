Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's 'rain dance' with Sunil Grover will take your breath away-Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous and ravishing television actress Shilpa Shinde, who is currently seen in a cricket-based comedy show 'Dhan Dhana Dhan', gave a smashing dance performance with her co-star Sunil Grover. The duo grooved to famous Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer romantic number 'Saanson Ko Saanson mein'.

Check out the video:

Soon after their performance was aired online, the video went viral on social media. Shilpa Shinde looked absolutely stunning in red and was seen in a never before avatar with comedy king Sunil Grover, who looked dapper in black.

After winning the coveted reality show Bigg Boss season 11, there has been no looking back for the stellar actor.

Recently, Shilpa raised a lot of eyebrows when she posted a birthday wish for her 'colleague' Vikas Gupta and Vikas too replied in the best way possible. This, however, led to a tiff between the best friends Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. But later Arshi came forward and clarified that Shilpa is not the reason for her fallout and requested people to keep her away from the controversy.

On the work front, Shilpa is rubbing shoulders with the who's who of the cricket fraternity along with some Bollywood biggies on her show Dhan Dhana Dhan alongside Sunil Grover that has been produced by Preeti Simoes.