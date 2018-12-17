Bigg Boss 12: Ahead of finale, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth lock horns

New Delhi: The twelfth season of the reality show Bigg Boss has reached its last leg. With just two weeks to the finale, the equations inside the house seem to be changing drastically. The inseparable brother-sister duo of the house Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth will be seen locking horns with each other in the upcoming episode.

In the new promo dropped by the Colors channel, Sreesanth can be seen taunting Dipika. He made an insensitive comment of being channel's favorite to win the show, owing to the fact that she was once the leading actress of one of the popular shows on Colors. However, the comment did not go down well with Dipika and she lashed out at him for saying such things.

Check out the promo:

Earlier, in the week, Sreesanth's wife and kids visited the show. Sreesanth's adorable daughter Saanvi called Dipika Kakar 'Bua' and kissed her on the cheek.

An elated Sree hugged his babies and then took them to meet his fellow housemates. His baby daughter walked up to Dipika Kakar and planted a kiss on her cheek. She won hearts by calling her 'Bua'. Dipika, who was asked to stay frozen during the task, couldn't hug the baby back but tried to convey her love through her expressions.

Dipika and Sree shared a great rapport inside the Bigg Boss house. Both Sree and Dipika are the strongest contestants in the show and one of them might end up winning the show.