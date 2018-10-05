Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu perform a romantic dance—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most controversial and popular reality shows of Indian television, Bigg Boss returned with season 12 on September 16, 2018. The premiere episode was high on entertainment and host and dost Salman Khan introduced the contestants of this season. It has been nearly three weeks since the show premiered and things are slowly getting interesting inside the house.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are already one of the most talked about contestants this season. In a promo shared on Twitter, Jasleen and Anup can be seen performing a romantic dance.

Check it out here:

The two had left everyone including Salman Khan surprised when they announced that they are in a relationship. During the premiere, Jasleen had said, “ “ This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever."

Jasleen was Anup Jalota's student and things slowly progressed into love.

However, Anup had broken up with Jasleen when she refused to sacrifice her makeup and clothes to save the former from entering the Kal Kothri.

With this video, it looks like things are getting better between the two!

Will they patch-up? Time and the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 12 shall reveal!