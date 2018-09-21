Bigg Boss 12: Will you cook after marriage? Anup asks Jasleen - Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a splash on the small screen as the host of Bigg Boss once again on Sunday this week. The industry heavyweight, who has been the host of the show since the fourth season, launched the 12th edition in Goa last week. The latest season promises great entertainment with flamboyant pairs and stylish individuals.

Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu have been the talk of the town ever since they revealed that they are dating. They left TV viewers and even their co-inmates surprised. The reason why people are amused is that there is a gap of 37 years between the two.

The veteran Bhajan singer is 65 while his Jasleen, his protégé is just 28.

Not just viewers, even Jasleen's parents are shocked to have known about Jasleen's relationship with Jalota but they refused to comment on it, reports suggest.

In a video from inside the house of Bigg Boss 12, we can see Jasleen helping Saurabh Patel in the kitchen. Anup volunteers by helping them roll rotis. Jasleen says that she has learnt a lot after coming on the show and that's when Anup askes her is she is going to cook after marriage. On hearing this from Anup, Jasleen blushes and pats on his shoulder and gives him a gentle hug.

Season 12 has celebrities - Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth on board as individual contestants.

Other contestants are commoners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani (as a pair), friends Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra (as a pair), Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh (as a pair), Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma.