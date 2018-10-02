हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota breaks up with Jasleen Matharu over makeup? Watch video

In tonight's episode, looks like the Bhajan Samrat will break all ties with Jasleen over her behaviour.

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota breaks up with Jasleen Matharu over makeup? Watch video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality shows on television, 'Bigg Boss' is running in its 12th season and the excitement is only palpable. The momentum inside the house has just picked up with tasks getting interesting and testing the trust factor amongst the contestants for each other.

In last night's episode we were shown how in the latest nomination special task, every single contestant will hold captive one member from each jodi. As a ransom, the single contestant can ask for anything from the other jodi member, if they obliged to the request, they will be exempted from nominations and the single contestant will get nominated and if they fail to oblige then the jodi gets nominated, leading to single contestant free from nominations.

As Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's jodi is held captive by Dipika Kakkar from the singles team, they ask her to give all her makeup and clothes in order to escape nominations this week. After a lot of drama and crying, Jasleen refuses to part with her belongings leaving Anup Jalota a little disappointed.

The channel telecasting the show shared a small sneak-peek video on Twitter:

In tonight's episode, looks like the Bhajan Samrat will break all ties with Jasleen over her behaviour.

So, will it be an end of romance between Jasleen and Anup, only time will tell!

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 12'.

Tags:
Anup Jalotajasleen matharuBigg Boss 12Bigg Bossjasleen matharu boyfriend

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close