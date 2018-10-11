Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota not pleased with Jasleen Matharu - Shivashish Mishra's banter - Watch

Mumbai: Anup Jalota, who has been spying on Bigg Boss 12 co-contestants and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu from the secret room, seems displeased with her banter with Shivashish Mishra.

In the latest promo, Jasleen and Shivashish exchange in a playful conversation by pulling each other's leg. They have no idea that Jalota is watching every move of their's closely. The veteran Bhajan singer looks not very pleased with Jasleen's behaviour ever since he was sent to the secret room.

There was no eviction in Sunday's episode, but the housemates still have no clue about it. Salman Khan had announced Jasleen Matharu - Anup Jalota's Jodi as the unit that had received least number of votes.

However, Bigg Boss gave either of them an opportunity to stay back. The two to decide among themselves and take a call. Jalota decided to step out of the house and let Jasleen continue in the contest.

A few days back, Anup decided to break up with Jasleen after she refused to do away with her makeup and clothes during a task. He was upset because she chose makeup over him.

This broke Jasleen's heart. She was shattered after he decided to call it quits. But the two soon reconciled and even enjoyed a romantic date in the house of Bigg Boss.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss had another twist in store for the viewers and the housemates. In a "shocking" mid-week eviction, Sreesanth was asked to leave the house. He was nominated along with Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra. But the twist is that Sreesanth has been sent to the secret room which has been home to Anup Jalota for the last few days. The housemates, however, have no clue about it.