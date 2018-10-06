हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12: Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota to test Jasleen Matharu's love for him from secret room?

One can never imagine what can happen inside the Bigg Boss house. In the latest, the Bhajan Samrat has been sent to a secret room.

New Delhi: Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, who broke all ties with his 28-year-old girlfriend Jasleen Matharu on Bigg Boss, on Friday rekindled his romance with her. They duo was seen having a patch-up on the show and were even sent for a romantic candle light dinner in the activity area that Bigg Boss arranged exclusively for them. 

Anup and Jasleen were seen getting extremely close and were seen to have let bygones be bygones. While Jasleen stated how she missed doing a romantic dance with her beau, Anup went on his knees with a red rose saying ‘I love you’ to her.

Now, as per latest reports, in the tonight episode, Bigg Boss will whisk Anup Jalota to a secret room and will make it look like he has been eliminated, leaving Jasleen alone. However, there is a twist to it. But he will be kept in a secret room and will keep a watch on everyone through a camera there. 

It appears like this way, Anup will test Jasleen's true love and admiration for him. 

Surbhi Rana, a wildcard entrant, has raised her doubts several times on Anup-Jasleen's love story. She is suspicious that their romance is all made up and is only for TRPs. It will be interesting to see if Surbhi's doubts get cleared in coming episodes. 

