Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa gear up for Salman Khan's show

The Bollywood heavyweight performed on his chartbusters and also interacted with Bharti and Haarsh who shared the stage with him.  

Mumbai: Real-life TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to be a part of the twelfth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The makers launched the show in Goa amid much fanfare and enthusiasm.

The makers may have remained tight-lipped about the list of contestants, but now it is confirmed that Bharti and her husband will be a part of the show.

While answering questions, Bharat reportedly said that she is determined to win the show. Bharti doesn't want to become a queen of a tantrum, and she will continue to be in the show even if her husband gets evicted soon.

Haarsh, on the other hand, confessed that he is scared of the weekend ka vaar episodes because Salman turns into a task-master while interacting with the contestants.

Bharti and Haarsh had participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 last year ahead of their marriage in December. They recently did adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in Argentina.

Are you looking forward to seeing Bharti and Haarsh inside the house of Bigg Boss? 

