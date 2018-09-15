हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa not a part of Salman Khan's show?

Well, if this is true then it sure is going to upset all fans of the comedienne who had hoped to see her on the show.

New Delhi: If you can't take your eyes off the header, well, we won't blame you! This was for the first time that a couple had confirmed their entry in one of the most sough-after reality shows of Indian television, 'Bigg Boss'. Each year there are a lot of speculations about the contestants entering the show but nothing is revealed until the premiere episode is aired. However this time, comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa had confirmed their participation in the show, getting us all excited.

However, if reports are to be believed, this was just a gimmick and Bharti and Harsh are not a part of Bigg Boss 12! As per an Indianexpress.com report, Bharti and Harsh's participation was all just a gimmick by the channel to create a buzz. A source revealed to Indianexpress that Bharti and Harsh were asked to play along the rumour and were also paid a good amount for doing the same.

Well, if this is true then it sure is going to upset all fans of the comedienne who had hoped to see her on the show. Since nothing is confirmed as of now, we'd have to wait for the premiere episode to see if Bharti and Harsh will indeed participate or not!

Bigg Boss 12 will air its premiere episode on September 16 at 9:00 Pm. The show is one of the most entertaining and controversial shows of Indian television and its popularity seems to be increasing each season. Superstar Salman Khan will return as the host this year and add to the charm of the reality tv show.

Bigg Boss 12Bharti SinghSalman Khan

