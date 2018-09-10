हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharti Singh

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa to plan kids on the show? Here's the truth

Superstar Salman Khan will return as the host of the show the 9th time in a row.

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa to plan kids on the show? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is here and will kickstart this month. The buzz about the show is just palpable and the excitement can be felt amongst the one and sundry. Superstar Salman Khan will return as the host of the show the 9th time in a row.

One of the contestants jodis this year, comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all gung-ho about entering with a bang. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Bharti and Haarsh talked about taking up the show. She said, “After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show. The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK but I said let me come back and then decide. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn’t have time for me otherwise. Ab kahan jayega bhaag ke."

Haarsh added, “I have always worked behind the camera, so try avoiding doing shows. Even when I did Nach Baliye, I was quite apprehensive. Khatron Ke Khiladi turned out to be a great experience. But I still believe that TV shows are not for people like me.” Bharti added, “He said yes only because he is getting good money.”

He further added, “I wouldn’t lie but we are scared. Although the audience will get to see us the way we are, you never know what comes ahead. One wrong move and our image could be tarnished.”

So, this time it's going to be a mad ride!

 

 

