Bharti Singh

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh to finally make her starry entry?

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh to finally make her starry entry?

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows on television, 'Bigg Boss 12' is currently running and is high on the buzzword. There is enough drama, masala and entertainment coming from some of the jodis and singles as well.

Before the show began, there was a huge buzz that famous comedienne Bharti Singh will enter the show along with writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. However, the couple was diagnosed with Dengue and unfortunately couldn't be a part of the show.

If the latest reports are anything to go by then there is a surprise in store for the fans. Well, according to Mumbai Mirror, Bharti Singh will now make her starry entry into the show but not as a contestant. She will be seen as a host, anchoring the show along with Salman Khan for a special weekend segment.

The report quotes a source as revealing that Bharti will host the special segment with Salman and be welcomed as his 'hidden wife'. It will be a fun session for the viewers.

Superstar Salman Khan has successfully hosted the show for the 9th time in a row.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 12'!

Bharti Singh, Bigg Boss 12, Bigg Boss, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Salman Khan

