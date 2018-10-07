हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh to make a splash on the show

Bharti enters the house of Bigg Boss in Sunday's episode.  

Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh to make a splash on the show

Mumbai:  Bharti Singh is all set to make her presence felt on the sets of Bigg Boss. The episode featuring Bharti will be aired today. 

Bharti enters the house of Bigg Boss but before that Bigg Boss makes a surprise announcement.

Bigg Boss calls Dipika to the confession room to tell her about the presence a fortune teller in the house. But who is the fortune teller? It is none other the Queen of comedy - Bharti.

The comedienne enters the house and entertains the contestants with her wit and gags. She also takes a comical jibe at each of them. 

She enters the house with an aim to organise a talent hunt competition - Bigg Boss Got Talent - and asks each of the contestants to display their talent.

Deepak and Anup engage in a jugal bandi while Neha showcases her pole dancing skills. Bharti also makes Jasleen do the pole dance but replaces the pole with Anup. The veteran Bhajan singer accepts the challenge and emerges as a winner.

Bharti also shares the stage with Salman and claims to be his "hidden wife in Lonavla". She makes an appearance on the stage with "her 9 children".

Interestingly, Bharti and her real-life husband Haarsh Limaachiyaa's name had emerged as the jodi contestant ahead of the show's launch. They had also been a part of the launch event in Goa but their names had emerged only for promotional purposes.

