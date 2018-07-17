हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12: Check out the list of probable contestants of Salman Khan's super-hit show

Like the tenth and eleventh seasons, Bigg Boss 12 too will have both celebrities, and commoners as contestants but there's a twist. 

Mumbai: Fans of Bigg Boss are thrilled and excited about the twelfth season of the show. Though the makers haven't yet announced the name of the host for the twelfth season, it looks likely that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may be roped in for the job. The auditions for the 12th edition of the blockbuster reality show have begun, and we can't wait to know the names of the contestants.

However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the same.

Like the tenth and eleventh seasons, Bigg Boss 12 too will have both celebrities, and commoners as contestants but there's a twist. 

BB 12 will have jodis as a unit. It could be any jodi - a mother-son or father-son, brother-sister or any other combination. According to a report in India.com, there will be six commoner and 6 celebrity jodis. 

Newlyweds Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar, Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee, comedian Siddharth Sagar and his girlfriend Subuhi Joshi,  veteran actress Vibha Chibber and her son Puru, TV actresses Shafaq and Falaq Naaz, Deepika Singh of the Diya Aur Baati Hum fame too may be a part of the show.  

Reports also suggest that actress Mahika Sharma and pornstar Danny D too may join the show.

The aforementioned names have emerged based on speculations, and the makers haven't made any official announcement yet.

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively.

Salman, who joined the team of Bigg Boss in 2011 by hosting the fourth season, has become the face of the show. He was joined by his friend Sanjay Dutt for a brief period during the fifth season but since then, it has always been a Salman Khan show.

Bigg Boss 12 w is expected to go on air in November. 

