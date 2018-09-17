हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 Day 1 written updates: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani enter house during BB press conference task

Bigg Boss gives the first task ‘BB Press Conference’ to the inmates.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 1 written updates: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani enter house during BB press conference task
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Bigg Boss

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows ‘Bigg Boss 12’ is here and the excitement is only palpable. The madness inside the house has begun and how! The buzz inside the house is all about Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and his student-partner Jasleen Matharu, who have entered as one of the vichitra jodis. 

Bigg Boss gives the first task ‘BB Press Conference’ to the inmates which will decide the captaincy. And as part of the task, on each gong sound, a person has to press the buzzer and name either a jodi or a single contestant. Then point out why the person feels he or she is weaker in comparison to them. 

Srishti becomes the first one to press the buzzer and she names Anup and Jasleen. All the contestants gather inside the activity area and former finalist Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani enter the house and hear both sides of argument. 

Similarly, Nehha Pendse presses the buzzer and names Deepak-Urvashi as the kamzor jodi. However, Neha got termed as the weeker one after inmates and former Bigg Boss contestants—Hina and Hiten vote her out. 

The next day is going to be even interesting as BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel will turn judges in the BB Press Conference task. 

Meanwhile, Saba, Somi and Shivashish have already formed a group of sorts. 

Catch all the Bigg Boss 12 updates here!  

 

 

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12bigg boss 12 day 1 updatesHina KhanHiten Tejwanibigg boss 12 written updates

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close