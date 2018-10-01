हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 Day 15, written updates: Jodi-maker or jodi-breaker task for this week’s nominations

Bigg Boss 12 Day 15, written updates: Jodi-maker or jodi-breaker task for this week’s nominations

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality shows 'Bigg Boss' season 12 kickstarted on a high. Post a frenetic weekend as the contestants were shocked with double evictions, they seem to have no breather from Bigg Boss’ whammies. The contestants welcomed two wild-card entries, recently evicted Romil Chaudhury and Surbhi Rana. 

We saw how their surprise entries left the house buzzing with the thought of what these two have come in again to do? Will they create rift inside the house? The day began with contestants waking up to the song ‘What is your mobile number’. This was Bigg Boss’ modus operandi to hint at the nomination task that was to follow.

This week’s nomination task is a challenging one as it will test the level of bonding between the jodis. In the task, each single contestant will hold captive one member from each jodi. As a ransom, the single contestant can ask for anything from the other jodi member, if they obliged to the request, they will be exempted from nominations and the single contestant will get nominated and if they fail to oblige then the jodi gets nominated, leading to single contestant free from nominations.
 
Deciding to give each other a tough competition, the task began with Dipika Kakkar and Anup - Jasleen jodi, where Anup was the captive,  among Deepak- Urvashi, Urvashi was the captive and Karanveer the kidnapper, Sreesanth kidnapped Saba while Srishty took Sorabh as hostage. 
 
Will the jodis sacrifice in order to save their partners or will they get nominated - only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 12'

 

 

Bigg Boss 12bigg boss 12 written updatesbigg boss 12 evictionSalman Khanbigg boss 12 day 15 written updatesBigg Boss

