हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 Day 2 written updates: Sreesanth gets into verbal spat with Somi Khan, threatens to leave show

Catch all the updates about Bigg Boss 12 here!

Bigg Boss 12 Day 2 written updates: Sreesanth gets into verbal spat with Somi Khan, threatens to leave show
Pic courtesy: Big Boss/Twitter

New Delhi: The masala day 2 episode of Bogg Boss was high on drama. The housemates got into an argument after Saba and Somi’s last night’s prank rubbed the inmates on the wrong side. 

The sisters apologised for their prank but inmates didn’t like it. The BB press conference task continued for another day and former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde along with Karan Patel turned judges for this segment. 

After a lot of questions and cross questions, Bigg Boss intervenes and asks the inmates to play it with full heart. 

The Bigg Boss then cancels the task midway leaving the housemates dejected. Everyone complains about the lousy behaviour and lack of participation shown by Sreesanth, who in turn had his own reservations. 

Sri then says something to Somi, who takes it personally and has a breakdown. After a heated argument, Sri apologises and threatens to leave the show. 

Catch all the updates about Bigg Boss 12 here!

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Bigg Boss 12 day 2 updatesSreesanthSalman KhanShilpa ShindeKaran Patel

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close