Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Day 3 - Here's what you can expect from today's episode

After an intense and unpleasant night, the contestants wake up to the tunes of ‘Raita Phail Gaya'. 

Bigg Boss 12: Day 3 - Here&#039;s what you can expect from today&#039;s episode

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 12 is proving to be a complete entertainer. Within a couple of days, viewers have witnessed high-voltage drama with Sreesanth threatening to leave the house of Bigg Boss after a fight with the Khan sisters. The competition has intensified because the first set of nominations of this season is about to begin.

After an intense and unpleasant night, the contestants wake up to the tunes of ‘Raita Phail Gaya'. It is a clear indication of what is in store for them. Deepak Thakur is the one who makes the atmosphere lighter and joyful. His jokes and antics are loved by one and all in the house. 

After entertaining the house-mates to his version of Bigg Boss ka ghar hai song, Deepak composes a perky English song, unmindful of what the lyrics would express. The song will leave everyone giggling for a long time.

Day 3 will also see new relationship blossoming. Srishty and Urvashi bond like sisters, while Somi gets close to Kriti and Shivashish, becomes friendly with Romil.
 
The first nomination process will begin and the Jodis will have to nominate the single and vice versa.

Who will get nominated this week? Watch the episode tonight to know.

