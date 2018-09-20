हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Titled Raja Ki Duvidha, the task will not have any of the boys competing for the powerful position. 

Bigg Boss 12 - Day 4: The first battle for captaincy begins today

Mumbai: After the first set of nominations for the first week's eviction, the drama inside the house of Bigg Boss 12 has grown manifold. Day four will mark the beginning of the first captaincy task.

Titled Raja Ki Duvidha, the task will not have any of the boys competing for the powerful position. Only the girls have been given the opportunity to contest. 

The task would require the jodis to nominate one among them. Somi - Saba and Kriti-Roshmi will have to choose one each from the pair.

The singles - Dipika, Srishty and Nehha will have to nominate one of them. Anup Jalota will be made the Prince aka Rangeela Rajkumar and the girls will have to play the role of his princesses. The one who wins maximum roses from the prince by entertaining him will be declared the winner of the task.

In the middle of all this, Shivashish and Sreesanth get into an argument. This will make the whole atmosphere tense and emotional.

