Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 - Day 5: Bigg Boss drops a 'bomb' on Romil - Nirmal and Karanvir Bohra

Kriti and Roshmi are the first captains of the house but Srishty and Saba aren't quite pleased with their behaviour.   

Bigg Boss 12 - Day 5: Bigg Boss drops a &#039;bomb&#039; on Romil - Nirmal and Karanvir Bohra

Mumbai: The drama inside the house of Bigg Boss will never cease to exist. After a dramatic captaincy task, the contestants will have a new shocker in store for them. Bigg Boss is in no mood to go soft on the inmates in season 12. He has some of the harshest punishments for them, it seems.

Kriti and Roshmi are the first captains of the house but Srishty and Saba aren't quite pleased with their behaviour. The Khan sisters weren't happy at all when Kriti and Roshmi were given the command for captaincy. And this is definitely going to backfire.

Srishty and Saba feel humiliated after Kriti commands a cup of tea in a stern voice.  Saba confronts Kriti while Shishty starts crying for being treated so badly.

Bigg Boss then gears up to drop a  Kaal Kothri bomb. To know what it is watch tonight's episode. 

