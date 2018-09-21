Bigg Boss 12 Day 5 written updates: Karanvir Bohra, Romil and Nirmal get nominated

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss began with the housemates quarelling over the captaincy task. Being the captains, Kriti and Roshmi gave various duties to the inmates. After a while, Sreesanth was seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears at the thought of his wife. Other inmates consoled him.

The inamates woke up to the tune 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho' and there was a small arguement between Saba and Kriti in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss then announced that it is time to choose the contestants who will be locked in the 'kaal kothri'. The inmates were asked to choose one celebrity and one jodi who deserves the Kaal Kothri punishment. After much discussion, Karanvir, Romil and Nirmal's name were chosen by the inmates. However, the way these three contestants were chosen didn't go well with Bigg Boss. As a result of this, the three inmates were nominated by Bigg Boss! This came as a huge shock to all contestants.

Dipika Kakar and Anup Jalota seem to have been irked by Shishty, saying that she doesn't have a good bonding with them.

Deepak Thakur attempted to mend things with the inmates. He told Sreesanth that he is the most reliable person in the house. The singer told Srishty that he will alwasys be there for her which made her break down in tears later on.

The day ended with Somi and Saba indulging in a war of words over the former passing some items to Romil in the Kaal Kothri.

Well, tomorrow is this season's first weekend ka vaar episode! We can't wait to see what Salman Khan has to say to the inmates.

