Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12, Day 93 written updates: Dipika Kakkar saves Karanvir Bohra instead of Sreesanth for finale spot

Will Dipika’s decision mark the end of her friendship with Sreesanth?

The Bigg Boss fire station task is proving to be a real test of friendship in the last leg of the show. Everyone wants to win and is ready to sacrifice their friendship only to find their spot in the finale.

Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Kakkar had already planned to not leave the station and keep giving each other a chance. However, their planning didn’t work much as they had to choose amongst themselves to eliminate someone from the finale race.

While the second phase of the task begun, Karanvir and Sreesanth got into a brawl because Sreesanth took the seat in the fire station and Karanvir called him a 'cheater'. The 'cheater' comment upsets Sreesanth and he leaves the task, allowing Dipika to take his seat. Dipika and Deepak were the firefighters who had to choose between Sreesanth and Karanvir. There was a lot of disagreement and dilemma amongst the two, as to who they wanted to choose. Bigg Boss even asked them to come to a conclusion, or else both of them will have a cross on their names. After much discussion, they finally decided to save Karanvir. This again made Sreesanth quit upset and was disappointed with Dipika.

Don’t forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.

