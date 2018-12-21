Bigg Boss 12, Day 96 written updates: Pritam Singh, Manu Punjabi to decide last Kaalkothri contenders

As the week, ends, it is time for the contestants to pay the price of their misconduct in the house and suffer the Kaalkothri punishment. While this will be the last Kaalkothri of the season, the contestants had to choose three contenders not only basis their behaviour throughout the week, but the entire season. To guide them through this task ex-contestants Manu Punjabi and Pritam Singh visited the Bigg Boss house.

Manu and Pritam gave the contestants three parameters, and on that basis, they had to choose contenders to be sent in the Kaalkothri. Their first condition was - who according to the contestants was the most doubled faced in the house. Contestants had a tough time deciding between Karanvir and Romil.

Their second condition was - who according to the contestants was the most annoying person in the house. Again, there was a dilemma between Romil and Deepak.

The last and the most difficult challenge was to decide who the most ill-behaved contestant of the house. The contestants target Surbhi and Sreesanth in this category, which annoyed Surbhi.

While Manu and Pritam had given them the challenge to choose the contestants for Kaalkothri, they also had the power to save one of them from this punishment.

Who will make their way to the last Kaalkothri punishment of the season and who will Manu and Pritam save?

