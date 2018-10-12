Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar called 'Fake' for crying, husband Shoaib Ibrahim shuts trolls like a boss —Read

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 12 will soon complete a month and the show is riding high on entertainment this year. Equations in the house have started to change and heated arguments are an everyday scenario. Television's popular face, Dipika Kakar is one of the most-famous contestants this year and is often seen getting emotional in the show.

Dipika recently got married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim and their wedding pics were straight out of a fairytale. After Dipika got trolled and was called 'fake' for crying in the house, Shoaib gave a befitting reply to haters.

Shoaib took to Instagram and shared a video in which Deepika can be seen crying and Karanvir saying that she misses him (Shoaib) a lot. Sreesanth is also a part of the video.

Check it out here:

The caption of the video is, “Everybody knows that staying away from the family is a tough thing and that too without any communication, and people do understand this thing.

Its difficult, not just for dipi but for anyone who has ever been or will be in such a circumstance that they have to stay away from their family without any communication(not even a single text). They are bound to get emotional and its a vey strong trait. But however when it comes to dipi few are saying she is faking it and crying for no reason...why?? Just because she is an actor.”

''So if a person cares for someone, helps someone, is being good to someone and also playing the game with dignity without hurting anyones sentiments and emotions, not abusing anyone ..people say, that the person is acting or its just that she is an actor so she must be acting.....Do actors don’t have emotions? Is it wrong for an actor to care for someone.? Is it wrong for an actor to help someone?? Is it wrong for an actor to cry? Is it wrong for an actor to miss her family?''

"One can’t control what others say or thinks ...but the people who genuinely know her..know how an emotional person she is ..like her family, friends and fans.And yes being emotional will definetly make her more strong in the house and also as an individual. just want to say @ms.dipika cry if u want to it will make you stronger and always remember, Me, ur family, friends and fans from all over the world love you for what you are and will always love u the same way.. you are making us proud each and everyday ."