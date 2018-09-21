हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim posts emotional message after watching her cry on the show—Read

Dipika's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to pen an emotional note.

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar&#039;s husband Shoaib Ibrahim posts emotional message after watching her cry on the show—Read

New Delhi: One of the most controversial and entertaining shows of Indian television, Bigg Boss season 12 is riding high on entertainment quotient. In last night's episode, the inmates got their first captain of the season! MTV girls Roshni and Kriti won the captaincy task after facing tough competition from Dipika Kakar.

Initially, Deepika was winning the task but due to her slight negligence, she lost.

The actress was later seen getting emotional as she felt she had let her team members down who worked really hard to ensure that she gets to be the captain.

Dipika's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to pen an emotional note. Along with it, he also shared Dipika's pic from last night's episode.

Check out Shoaib's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

The caption reads, “Making errors and mistakes is human, but owing upto it, accepting it with grace and working on it is what makes you a better human. Proud of you Dipi, for being who you are, and that’s what makes you different. Hamesha tumhare saath hu.”

Dipika married her 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Shoaib Ibrahim on February 22 this year, after an elaborate wedding ceremony. 

In March 2018, Dipika admitted that she has converted to Islam. Shoaib and Dipika had also participated in celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye last year and it was on the show that Shoaib had proposed to Dipika for marriage.

Dipika is a popular face on television and enjoys a huge fan following. Reports are that she is the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss this year.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12Dipika KakarShoaib Ibrahim

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close