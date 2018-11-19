Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim slams haters, backs his wife over recent outburst

New Delhi: It has nearly been two months and the dynamics inside the reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' have changed. The game is becoming edgier than before and finally, the contestants have woken up from their slumber.

In last night's episode, we saw how Romil and Srishty in their chat show act tried to take a potshot at Dipika Kakar. Filmmaker Farah Khan had entered the house as it was during the fun session with her that Romil and Srishty enacted the part where Srishty wore Dipika's mask and said 'Saiyaan Mere Tan Man Mein Hai, Aur Bhaiya Mere Dhan Dhan Mein Hain'.

However, this doesn't go down too well with the popular TV actress. She lambasted Romil and Srishty for making such a crass comparison between her husband and brother (Sreesanth).

After such an outburst, some criticised the actress for over-reacting on the issue. Now, doting actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim wrote an open letter to all the haters and shared it on his social media. He backed his wife and wrote:

For the uninitiated, Dipika made cricketer Sreesanth her brother inside the show.

A few days back, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu had written a letter to the makers of the show asking why her husband is being ridiculed and cornered.