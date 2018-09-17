हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 12: Ex- contestant Vikas Gupta reveals his favourites from the season

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 12 premiered on television on Sunday night. This season has an interesting combination of celebs and commoners that will undoubtedly add more spice to this controversial reality show. Ex-contestant Vikas Gupta, who had a successful stint in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, revealed his favourite contestants.

Taking to Twitter, Vikas wrote, "More this year I am going to watch #BiggBoss12 @ms_dipika @KVBohra @sreesanth36 #deepakthakur #urvashivani  ... who made the best first impression."

Vikas Gupta was one of the finalists in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. He was known as the mastermind inside the house and his love-hate relationship with Shilpa Shinde was one of the most talked about things in the show. Vikas, who started off as a creative in Balaji Telefilms, came third. Although he couldn't win the show, he won many hearts.   

