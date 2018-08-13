हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 12 first promo out: Salman Khan turns into a school master

Bigg Boss 12 first promo out: Salman Khan turns into a schoolmaster, takes a roll call of 'Vichitra' jodis — Watch

The season 12 of Bigg Boss will redefine the concept of an awesome twosome with its theme 'vichitra jodis'. Check out the promo here.

Bigg Boss 12 first promo out: Salman Khan turns into a schoolmaster, takes a roll call of &#039;Vichitra&#039; jodis — Watch
File photo

New Delhi: The first promo of 'Bigg Boss 12' is out and it will leave you amused. The promo has Salman Khan as the host, who is taking a roll call of a class comprising of electrician Raju, rapper Rocky, twin sisters, a saas-bahu 'Jodi' and two men of different heights. 

Colors' CEO Raj Nayak posted the promo on his Twitter handle writing, "The wait has come to an end! @BeingSalmanKhan is coming back soon on @BiggBoss season 12 only on @colorstv!"

Speaking of the theme of Bigg Boss 12, a source had informed DNA, "This time, the series is set to redefine the concept of an awesome twosome with its theme 'vichitra jodis'. Usually, the word 'jodi' is synonymous with a husband-wife, boyfriend-girlfriend, etc. But the makers have extended it to saas-bahu, boss-employee, mama-bhanja and others. So, contestants will enter the house with another member who is known to them."

As per a report, Salman has shot for four different promos for the controversial reality show and him playing a teacher taking a roll call was one of them. There will be more avatars of Salman in the coming days.

Talking about the same, the source told Bollywoodlife.com, "In the first one, he will be seen playing himself — an actor, who talks about the world of showbiz and the different jodis that became popular — whether it's Ram Lakhan or Karan Arjun. In the second, he dons the role of a class teacher. Salman is known to reprimand contestants when they go the wrong way on the show, but he has never played a teacher on screen before. Salman will be seen as a babu working in a government office, discussing the pros and cons of the job. This will be followed by him dressed as a village sutradhar, clad in a kurta pyjama. He won't have any jodidaar with him in the sneak-peek, but will be the taskmaster for all the contestants."

'Bigg Boss 12' is all set to premiere on September 16 on Colors TV.  Just like last few years, this season of 'Bigg Boss' is based on a unique theme. A report stated that this year the show's theme is 'jodis'. However, these jodis will be different from what the perception of the word is. The suffix 'Vichitra' has been added to the jodis and the inmates of the Bigg Boss house will be related to each other in relations like Saas-Bahu, Boss-Employee and so on.

Last season of 'Bigg Boss' was high on entertainment and the show theme was 'Padosi'. Television actress and 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain' actress Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of the season 11. Another TV actress Hina Khan of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was the show's finalist. Both Shilpa and Hina shared a 'khatta-meetha' relationship inside the house.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 12 first promo out: Salman Khan turns into a school mastertakes a roll call of Vichitra jodis

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close