Bigg Boss 12: Former 'Roadies' contestant Surbhi Rana back in reality show

New Delhi: Former 'Roadies' contestant Surbhi Rana was given a chance to make it to 'Bigg Boss 12' when jodis were introduced, however, she got voted out, bringing Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik inside the house. But now, tables have turned.

And that brings Surbhi back in the game as the first wild card entry along with jodi-dar Romil Choudhary. The latter along with partner Nirmal Singh was shown the door but one of them got a chance to re-enter the house and Romil was the lucky one. He made a smashing entry with Surbhi Rana.

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Surbhi was asked about the show. When asked whether she was disappointed at not being able to make it at first, Surbhi said, “Oh yes, I was disappointed. I really believed that I would get selected. But it’s rightly said that God plans better things for you, and gives you at the right time.”

